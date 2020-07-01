App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 75.80 - 76.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The rupee managed to further appreciate by 7 paise and ended near 75.51 levels on the back of positive equities.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

However, rising concern on the number of Covid-19 cases would keep the rupee move in check • The Dollar index again closed above 97.50 levels and is expected to move towards 98 levels in coming sessions. Investors keep gauging the rising Covid-19 cases vs. economic performance. However, traders will be waiting Chief J Powell's testimony on Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act' before the Committee on Financial Services.

Currency futures on NSE

The rupee is finding support and has appreciated in the past few sessions. However, the Dollar index has managed to move above its intermediate hurdle of 97.5. We feel this will keep EM currencies move in check including rupee • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.79 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 4.4% in the last session.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Jul futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 75.60-75.65Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 75.80/ 76.00Stop Loss: 75.50
Support: 75.45/75.30Resistance: 75.85/76.05

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 09:27 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.