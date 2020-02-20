Buy USDINR; target of 71.85 - 72.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee extended losses and ended at 71.56, which is the highest level in the past week as selling was seen in domestic equities • After consolidating near 99 levels for a couple of days, the Dollar Index moved to a fresh 2020 high and also at three-year highs by gaining close to 0.5%. Above forecast product price and strong building permits data added more fuel in the up rise apart from the risk aversion factor.

Benchmark yield

The yield on the 10-year bond remained almost flat and ended at 6.39 compared to 6.39 • Treasury yields moved slightly lower after the Federal Reserve said it was upbeat on the economy despite growing concerns around the outbreak of COVID-19.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at 71.56 in the previous session. Open interest fell 4.7% in the previous session • Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR February futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 71.55-71.65 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 71.85 / 72.00 Stop Loss: 71.45 Support Resistance Support: 71.20/71.30 Resistance: 71.60/71.80

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.