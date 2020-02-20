App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 10:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 71.85 - 72.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects Open interest fell 4.7% in the previous session • Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee extended losses and ended at 71.56, which is the highest level in the past week as selling was seen in domestic equities • After consolidating near 99 levels for a couple of days, the Dollar Index moved to a fresh 2020 high and also at three-year highs by gaining close to 0.5%. Above forecast product price and strong building permits data added more fuel in the up rise apart from the risk aversion factor.

Benchmark yield

The yield on the 10-year bond remained almost flat and ended at 6.39 compared to 6.39 • Treasury yields moved slightly lower after the Federal Reserve said it was upbeat on the economy despite growing concerns around the outbreak of COVID-19.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at 71.56 in the previous session. Open interest fell 4.7% in the previous session • Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR February futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 71.55-71.65Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 71.85 / 72.00Stop Loss: 71.45
SupportResistance
Support: 71.20/71.30Resistance: 71.60/71.80

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
Read More
First Published on Feb 20, 2020 10:23 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.