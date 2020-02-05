Buy USDINR; target of 71.45 - 71.55: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects Open interest fell 9.8% in the previous session • Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee extended the morning gains and ended higher at 71.27 per dollar, with buying seen in the domestic equity market • The US dollar held firm on Tuesday after a key US manufacturing survey showed a surprise recovery while concerns about a widening coronavirus outbreak in China kept the yuan subdued.
Benchmark yield
The yield on the government's 10-year bond remained almost flat at 6.51 • The yield on the benchmark 10-year treasury note headed for its first rise in five sessions on Tuesday, lifted by economic stimulus in China, signs of a recovery in manufacturing and the stalled release of results from the Iowa Democratic caucuses.
Currency futures on NSE
The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at 71.43 in the previous session. Open interest fell 9.8% in the previous session • Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR February futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$ in the range of 71.25-71.35
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 71.45 / 71.55
|Stop Loss: 71.15
|Support
|Resistance
|Support: 71.25/71.15
|Resistance: 71.55/71.65