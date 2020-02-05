App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 11:17 AM IST

Buy USDINR; target of 71.45 - 71.55: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects Open interest fell 9.8% in the previous session • Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Representative image
Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee extended the morning gains and ended higher at 71.27 per dollar, with buying seen in the domestic equity market • The US dollar held firm on Tuesday after a key US manufacturing survey showed a surprise recovery while concerns about a widening coronavirus outbreak in China kept the yuan subdued.

Benchmark yield

The yield on the government's 10-year bond remained almost flat at 6.51 • The yield on the benchmark 10-year treasury note headed for its first rise in five sessions on Tuesday, lifted by economic stimulus in China, signs of a recovery in manufacturing and the stalled release of results from the Iowa Democratic caucuses.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at 71.43 in the previous session. Open interest fell 9.8% in the previous session • Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR February futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 71.25-71.35Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 71.45 / 71.55Stop Loss: 71.15
SupportResistance
Support: 71.25/71.15Resistance: 71.55/71.65
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Feb 5, 2020 11:17 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

