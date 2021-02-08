MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy UPL; target of Rs 632: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on UPL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 632 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

Broker Research
February 08, 2021 / 04:07 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on UPL


Revenue growth was weaker than expected at 2.6% y-oy to Rs. 9,126 crore (5.2% below our estimate) due to forex impact in Latin America. However, adjusted EBITDA margin was strong at 24.6% (up 135 bps y-o-y) 259 bps above our estimates led by improvement in gross margins at 44% (up 230 bps y-o-y). We expect UPL to beat its EBITDA growth guidance of 8-10% for FY2021 given a strong 16% y-o-y growth for EBITDA in 9MFY2021 and expectation of a seasonally robust Q4FY21 for high margin Europe/North America regions. Focus on reducing net debt/EBITDA to 2x by March-21 is encouraging and efforts towards debt reduction (given likely strong cashflow generation in Q4FY21) could allay concerns of high leverage and help re-rate stock.


Outlook


We expect a CAGR of 16% in PAT over FY2020-FY2023E, which would help generate cumulative FCF of Rs. 12,850 crore over FY2021E-FY2023E and help deleverage balance sheet. We retain a Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 632.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #UPL
first published: Feb 8, 2021 04:07 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.