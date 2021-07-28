MARKET NEWS

Buy United Spirits; target of Rs 770: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on United Spirits has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 770 in its research report dated July 26, 2021.

July 28, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on United Spirits


United Spirits (USL) is India’s leading alcoholic beverage company and subsidiary of global leader Diageo plc. It manufactures, sells premium liquor brands such as Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, Vat 69, Antiquity, Signature, Royal Challenge, McDowell’s No 1, Smirnoff and Captain Morgan.


Outlook


Prestige and above segment forms 67% of its revenues It aims to grow its revenues in double digits and expects its operating margin to remain in mid to high-teen levels in the medium term


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #United Spirits
first published: Jul 28, 2021 10:09 am

