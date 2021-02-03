MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy United Spirits; target of Rs 725: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on United Spirits has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 725 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

Broker Research
February 03, 2021 / 08:50 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on United Spirits


In 3QFY21, United Spirits (UNSP) reported further sequential improvement in all parameters on the path to recovery to normalcy. While on-trade sales would take a few quarters to normalize, in-home consumption remains buoyant. n Recovery in 3QFY21 was, nevertheless, slower than our expectation – leading to a ~15% cut in FY21 EPS. However, the reduction in FY22 and FY23 EPS forecasts is much lower at ~3% each. n a) Gradual demand recovery, b) benign commodity costs, c) the resumption of premiumization, d) stagnant working capital (quashing earlier fears), and e) continued debt repayments augur well for continued healthy earnings growth beyond FY21. Earnings growth has been impressive in the past five years at an over 30% CAGR. Compared with other discretionary peers, valuations at 45.9x FY22 EPS and 34.7x FY23 EPS are relatively inexpensive. Maintain Buy.


Outlook


We value the company at 45x FY23 EPS, arriving at TP of INR725 – a 22% upside. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #United Spirits
first published: Feb 3, 2021 08:50 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India fastest country to reach 4 million vaccinations, says health ministry; WHO calls for patience over Wuhan probe

Coronavirus Essential | India fastest country to reach 4 million vaccinations, says health ministry; WHO calls for patience over Wuhan probe

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.