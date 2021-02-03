Buy United Spirits; target of Rs 725: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on United Spirits

In 3QFY21, United Spirits (UNSP) reported further sequential improvement in all parameters on the path to recovery to normalcy. While on-trade sales would take a few quarters to normalize, in-home consumption remains buoyant. n Recovery in 3QFY21 was, nevertheless, slower than our expectation – leading to a ~15% cut in FY21 EPS. However, the reduction in FY22 and FY23 EPS forecasts is much lower at ~3% each. n a) Gradual demand recovery, b) benign commodity costs, c) the resumption of premiumization, d) stagnant working capital (quashing earlier fears), and e) continued debt repayments augur well for continued healthy earnings growth beyond FY21. Earnings growth has been impressive in the past five years at an over 30% CAGR. Compared with other discretionary peers, valuations at 45.9x FY22 EPS and 34.7x FY23 EPS are relatively inexpensive. Maintain Buy.

Outlook

We value the company at 45x FY23 EPS, arriving at TP of INR725 – a 22% upside. Maintain Buy.

