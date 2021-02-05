Buy United Spirits; target of Rs 710: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on United Spirits

United Spirits continued its strong momentum in Q3, reporting 7% QoQ improvement in volumes, led by resilience in the off-trade channels and slow pick-up in on-trade channels. The recovery is also to be seen in the context of a strong YoY comparable quarter (reported flat volumes YoY). USL also improved its gross margins during the quarter (better than both estimates and comparable QoQ, YoY), led by benign commodity costs and higher productivity. A&P expenses remained at higher levels due to continued marketing for greater on-home premises consumption and renovating core brands. Despite the rebound in performance, the management remains cautiously optimistic due to continued uncertainty in the medium term.

Outlook

We value the stock at ~39x FY23 EPS and revise our target price to Rs 710 (earlier target price Rs 650). We maintain our BUY rating

