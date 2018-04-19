App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 19, 2018 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy United Breweries, target Rs 1265: Sumit Bilgaiyan

"We factor strong 20 percent earnings CAGR for United Breweries over FY18-20E and believe that premium valuations likely to sustain and maintain a buy with target of Rs 1265," says Sumit Bilgaiyan, Founder of Equity99.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sumit Bilgaiyan

We expect strong double-digit volume growth for United Breweries over the next two quarters, given its low base. Further, we believe that a beneficial competitive environment for United Breweries will drive the company’s volume growth ahead of the industry.

While disruption in West Bengal has increased due to lack of clarity on pricing though primary volumes in Maharashtra are back on track, led by channel restocking.

Further, benefits from operating leverage and continued debt reduction will drive earnings growth. Net realisation per case has grown in line with gross realisation per case for the past two quarters.

We factor strong 20 percent earnings CAGR for United Breweries over FY18-20E and believe that premium valuations likely to sustain and maintain a buy with target of Rs 1265.

Any significant change in the regulatory environment remains a key risk.

Disclaimer: The author is Founder, Equity99. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Stocks Views #United Breweries

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.