Buy United Breweries, target Rs 1,265: Abhishek Mondal

Abhishek Mondal

On daily scales, United Breweries has taken support around its 20-DEMA and bounced back with higher volumes, which suggests that the stock has made a temporary bottom at around Rs 1,080 levels.

The Daily Relative strength index (RSI) and MACD are both in selling mode whereas (+) DI trading above (-) DI.

Based on the above observations, positional traders can buy the stock at around current level and add on dips around Rs 1,160-1,065 with a stop loss below Rs 1,126 (closing) for the target of Rs 1,265.

: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.