MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy United Breweries; target of Rs 1490: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on United Breweries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1490 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

Broker Research
February 05, 2021 / 07:09 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on United Breweries


United Breweries (UBL) continued its upward performance trajectory in Q3FY21, leading to 85% normalisation in volumes (up 31% QoQ). The recovery in volumes was further assisted by a better state mix and benign input costs, leading to better-than-expected EBITDA margins (13.4% vs. 9% estimated and 4.5% in Q2FY21). Also, adjusting for the Rs 23 crore non-recurring provision created for doubtful debtors/potential expiry of stock, EBITDA margins reached 15.6% levels. Subsequently, absolute EBITDA came in at Rs 174 crore (up 3.3 x QoQ but down 21% YoY). The company also recorded an exceptional income of Rs 55 crore due to transfer of its rights and interest in a leasehold land property.


Outlook


We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1490 (earlier Rs 1120).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #United Breweries
first published: Feb 5, 2021 07:09 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.