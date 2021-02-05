Buy United Breweries; target of Rs 1490: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on United Breweries

United Breweries (UBL) continued its upward performance trajectory in Q3FY21, leading to 85% normalisation in volumes (up 31% QoQ). The recovery in volumes was further assisted by a better state mix and benign input costs, leading to better-than-expected EBITDA margins (13.4% vs. 9% estimated and 4.5% in Q2FY21). Also, adjusting for the Rs 23 crore non-recurring provision created for doubtful debtors/potential expiry of stock, EBITDA margins reached 15.6% levels. Subsequently, absolute EBITDA came in at Rs 174 crore (up 3.3 x QoQ but down 21% YoY). The company also recorded an exceptional income of Rs 55 crore due to transfer of its rights and interest in a leasehold land property.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1490 (earlier Rs 1120).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.