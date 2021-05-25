MARKET NEWS

Buy United Breweries; target of Rs 1450: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on United Breweries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1450 in its research report dated April 29, 2021.

May 25, 2021 / 05:07 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on United Breweries


United Breweries’ (UBL) net revenues showed a sharp recovery and grew 8% YoY to Rs 1544 crore. Volumes grew 9% YoY, due to good growth in all key markets except Telangana, Delhi and Odisha. Gross margins grew 110 bps YoY to 52% due to a better state mix and price hikes, which along with control on operational costs led to EBITDA margin of 16.9% (up 760 bps YoY). Subsequently, absolute EBITDA was at Rs 261 crore (up 98% YoY). The company reported exceptional expense of Rs 62 crore due to recognition of impairment loss of Rs 44.5 crore at Bihar plant and impairment loss of Rs 17.8 crore on investment in subsidiary company. Subsequently, PAT came in at Rs 97 crore (unadjusted), as the operational performance was negated by exceptional expense.


Outlook


We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1450 (earlier Rs 1490).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #United Breweries
first published: May 25, 2021 05:07 pm

