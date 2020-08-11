172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|buy-union-bank-of-india-reliance-capital-arvind-equitas-ujjivan-ashwani-gujral-2262963.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 06:32 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Union Bank of India, Reliance Capital, Arvind, Equitas, Ujjivan﻿: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying Union Bank of India, Reliance Capital, Arvind, Equitas Holdings and Ujjivan Financial Services﻿.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Union Bank of India is a buy with a stop losss of Rs 153, target of Rs 165. Reliance Capital is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 608, target of Rs 630. Arvind is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 398, target of Rs 415."

"Equitas Holdings, Ujjivan Financial Services, etc. still make for very good buys," he added.
