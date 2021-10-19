MARKET NEWS

Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 8800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8800 in its research report dated October 18, 2021.

October 19, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on UltraTech Cement


In Q2FY2022, UltraTech reported in-line performance led by healthy volume and realisation y-o-y growth amidst extended monsoons and increased power and fuel and freight costs. Net debt rose on a q-o-q basis. •Management expects 6-8% y-o-y volume growth for H2FY2022, driven by sustained demand from infrastructure and rural sectors along with pick up in urban housing. Capacity expansion plans remain largely on track. The company is expected to pass on rising input costs to end-consumers, shielding operational profitability going ahead.


Outlook


We maintain Buy on UltraTech Cement (UltraTech) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 8,800, factoring sustained healthy demand environment over FY2022-FY2024.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #UltraTech Cement
first published: Oct 19, 2021 11:21 am

