Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 8600: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on UltraTech Cement

UTCEM’s upcoming capacities of 19.5MTPA would help to encash the strong prolonged cement demand and boost the volume growth over FY23‐24E. Thus, we believe UTCEM volume to grow at 10%CAGR over FY22‐23E. However, the inflating fuel/diesel cost is the major point of concern, but it is likely to pass on further in supply‐ chain with a potential price hikes. Additionally, the increasing WHRS/green power and the higher blending ratio and improving efficiency would further aid to maintain the strong EBITDA/te of +Rs1,400/te in FY22/23E. Thus, over strong operating profit we expect a robust free cash flow generation of Rs150bn over FY22‐23E despite the ongoing CAPEX.



Outlook

The Net Debt/EBITDA continue to remain at a bottom low of 0.47x in Q2FY22 v/s 0.44x in last quarter. At the CMP stock trades at 17/14.9x of EBITDA on FY22E/FY23E. Thus, we retain our BUY recommendation with a TP of Rs8,600 (unchanged), valuing the stock at 16x EV/EBITDA (unchanged) on FY23E on the back of strong realization, robust demand scenario, UTCEM’s ability to pass on inflating cost and capacity addition.

