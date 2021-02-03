MARKET NEWS

Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 6650: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6650 in its research report dated January 24, 2021.

February 03, 2021 / 05:28 PM IST
Motilal Oswal's research report on UltraTech Cement


UltraTech (UTCEM)’s 3QFY21 result was impressive on multiple counts. While volume growth was above industry at 14% YoY, it did not come at the cost of margins, with EBITDA/unit strong at INR1,296/t (+29% YoY). Moreover, net debt fell INR27.0b QoQ to INR94.4b (0.84x TTM EBITDA). n We raise our above-consensus FY21–22E PAT by 4–5% for FY21–22 and TP to INR6,650 on strong volumes. It remains our top large-cap pick in the sector.


Outlook


We value UTCEM at 14x Dec’22E EV/EBITDA to arrive at TP of INR6,650. Reiterate Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement
first published: Feb 3, 2021 05:25 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.