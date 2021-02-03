Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 6650: Motilal Oswal

buy_74741686

Motilal Oswal's research report on UltraTech Cement

UltraTech (UTCEM)’s 3QFY21 result was impressive on multiple counts. While volume growth was above industry at 14% YoY, it did not come at the cost of margins, with EBITDA/unit strong at INR1,296/t (+29% YoY). Moreover, net debt fell INR27.0b QoQ to INR94.4b (0.84x TTM EBITDA). n We raise our above-consensus FY21–22E PAT by 4–5% for FY21–22 and TP to INR6,650 on strong volumes. It remains our top large-cap pick in the sector.

Outlook

We value UTCEM at 14x Dec’22E EV/EBITDA to arrive at TP of INR6,650. Reiterate Buy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.