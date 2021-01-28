MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 6300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6300 in its research report dated January 25, 2021.

Broker Research
January 28, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on UltraTech Cement


Cement demand remained buoyant in Q3FY21 also with east region operating almost at 100% capacity utilisation. Rest all other regions barring south operated at over 80% leading to average capacity utilisation of 80% for the company in Q3. Better asset utilisations and use of low cost fuel inventory kept cost of production down 5% YoY on a per tonne basis that helped the company to achieve better margins. The full impact of higher petcoke prices would get reflected in numbers from Q1FY22 onwards. EBITDA/t for the quarter was at Rs 1,290/t (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 1,155/t). PAT growth of 141% YoY to Rs 1,550 crore is mainly attributable to improved sales volumes along with reduced costs. On the M&A front, the 14.6 MT cement plants acquired during the previous financial year have been well integrated and operating with capacity utilisations of over 80%. On the leverage front, the company has successfully reduced its net debt/EBITDA ratio to 0.73x from 1.74x last year and 1.1x last quarter. On the recent announcement of entering into paint business by promoter Grasim Industries, the company has clarified it will continue to focus on the cement business only. However, there could be a possibility of cross selling opportunities depending upon the situation.


Outlook


We maintain BUY rating with a revised TP of Rs 6300/share (i.e. 13.5x FY23E EV/EBITDA).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement
first published: Jan 28, 2021 05:00 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.