MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy TVS Motor Company; target of Rs 620: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on TVS Motor Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 620 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

Broker Research
January 29, 2021 / 07:14 PM IST
buy_98315393

buy_98315393

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on TVS Motor Company


Q3FY2021 results beat our expectations as rise in EBITDA margins was higher than estimates. TVSM to benefit from the sharp recovery in domestic two-wheeler demand in FY2022E, driven by strong rural sentiments and increased preference for personal transport. Moreover, TVSM’s strong foothold in export markets is likely to keep overall sales robust going forward. The stock is trading at P/E multiple of 22.2x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.7x its FY2023 estimates.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on TVS Motors (TVSM) with a revised PT of Rs. 620, factoring earnings upgrade, owing to improvement in EBITDA margins.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #TVS Motor Company
first published: Jan 29, 2021 07:14 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.