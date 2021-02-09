MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 105: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Triveni Turbine has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 105 in its research report dated February 02, 2021.

Broker Research
February 09, 2021 / 10:29 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Triveni Turbine


Q3FY21 results lagged estimates wherein revenues declined due to order deferrals and an almost flat OPM led to muted PAT. The management largely maintained its earlier stance the company is likely to see a decline in revenue by 10% to 15%, margins of 20-22%. Expect better revenues from FY2022 as large order deliveries expected. Balance sheet remains strong with strong cash position and current order book remain healthy providing revenue visibility of 1x its TTM consolidated revenue.


Outlook


We retain a Buy on Triveni Turbine Limited (TT) with a revised PT of Rs.105, rolling forward our valuation multiples to FY2023E


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Triveni Turbine
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:29 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.