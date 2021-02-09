Buy Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 105: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Triveni Turbine

Q3FY21 results lagged estimates wherein revenues declined due to order deferrals and an almost flat OPM led to muted PAT. The management largely maintained its earlier stance the company is likely to see a decline in revenue by 10% to 15%, margins of 20-22%. Expect better revenues from FY2022 as large order deliveries expected. Balance sheet remains strong with strong cash position and current order book remain healthy providing revenue visibility of 1x its TTM consolidated revenue.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on Triveni Turbine Limited (TT) with a revised PT of Rs.105, rolling forward our valuation multiples to FY2023E

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.