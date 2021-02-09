MARKET NEWS

Buy Triveni Engineering and Industries; target of Rs 90: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Triveni Engineering and Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 90 in its research report dated February 04, 2021.

February 09, 2021 / 10:32 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Triveni Engineering & Industries


Triveni Engineering & Industries (TEIL) Q3FY21 results were better than expectations mainly led by a sharp expansion of 609 bps in OPM to 14.3%, resulting in a 3.5x growth in PAT to Rs. 139 crore; revenue grew by 5%. Sugar division and distillery division revenues grew by 9% and 7% each; engineering business has almost reached to 7 0% of pre-COVID levels. Higher sugar under ethanol blending and export quota of 6 million tonnes would lead to better performance in FY2022 despite higher sugar production. Engineering business is expected to recover strongly with strong order book.


Outlook


We have broadly maintained our earnings estimates for FY2022/23. We recommend Buy on the stock with the price target of Rs. 90.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Triveni Engineering & Industries
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:32 pm

