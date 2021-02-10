Buy Trent; target of Rs 820: ICICI Direct

buy_74741686

ICICI Direct's research report on Trent

Trent’s Q3FY21 results reflects the inherent strength of the brands and its robust business model made to combat challenges. Trent recorded smart recovery on the revenue front, with sales reaching 83% of pre-Covid levels. Revenue for Q3FY21 de-grew 16.6% YoY to Rs 725.4 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 669.7 crore). Westside format reported sales recovery rate of 78% with same stores sales growth of negative 26%. Back of the envelope calculation suggest that Trent’s value fashion brand Zudio may have reported positive growth in Q3FY21 on the back of healthy store additions during the quarter. Digital platforms witnessed robust 80% growth in Q3FY21 on a low base. Gross margins came in at a four-year high, which was a positive surprise and were significantly higher than our estimates. This is despite share of Zudio increasing in overall sales (yields lower gross margins than Westside) and higher discounting activities undertaken by other fashion retailers. Gross margins for Q3FY21 expanded significantly by 575 bps YoY to 56.4%. Margins also include reversal in inventory provisions taken in the previous quarter worth Rs 14 crore. Even after adjusting for the same, gross margins were at 54.4% vs. I-direct estimate of 48.9%. Furthermore, cost control measures (employee & other expenses declining 15% and 14% to Rs 68.5 crore and Rs 160.3 crore, respectively), led to EBITDA margins improving materially by 490 bps YoY to 24.8% (I-direct estimate: 15%). Other income came in at Rs 42.6 crore of which Rs 19 crore pertains to lease rent waiver. On account of robust operational performance and lower effective tax rate (24% vs. 40% in Q3FY20), PAT grew 43% YoY to Rs 79.6 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 7.5 crore).

Outlook

We reiterate BUY rating and maintain target price of Rs 820 based on SOTP valuation.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.