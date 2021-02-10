MARKET NEWS

Buy Transport Corporation of India; target of Rs 320: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Transport Corporation of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated February 04, 2021.

February 10, 2021 / 05:02 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Transport Corporation of India


Transport Corporation (TCI) reported a strong set of Q3FY21 numbers. Revenues grew strongly QoQ (up 17%) and YoY (10.5%) to Rs 715 crore. SCM segment reported strong growth both QoQ and YoY (up 19% QoQ, 24% YoY), followed by the freight division (up 18% QoQ, 2% YoY) and shipping division (up 11% QoQ, 5% YoY). EBITDA margins expanded 86 bps YoY to 10.5% mainly due to higher gross margins (19.5% vs. 19% in Q3FY20) and lower employee to sales ratio (5% vs. 5.7% in Q3FY20). Resultant EBITDA grew 20% YoY to Rs 75 crore. Further, PAT grew 25% YoY to Rs 40 crore (exceptional expense of Rs 10 crore impacted profitability to certain extent).


Outlook


We value the stock at Rs 320/share and maintain our BUY rating on the stock (earlier target of Rs 280/share).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Transport Corporation of India
first published: Feb 10, 2021 05:02 pm

