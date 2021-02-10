Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 3290: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Q3 revenues remained flattish (up 1.5% YoY) at Rs 1995 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 2072 crore) mainly due to 23.4% YoY decline in US formulations to Rs 292 crore. Domestic sales grew 6.8% YoY to Rs 930 crore. Brazil de-grew 8.5% YoY to Rs 173 crore. Germany business grew a robust 21.0% YoY to Rs 265 crore. EBITDA margins expanded 296 bps YoY to 30.4% (I-direct estimate: 30.5%) mainly due to lower other expenses amid lower travel and promotional spends. Subsequently, EBITDA grew 12.4% YoY to Rs 607 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 632 crore). PAT grew 18.3% YoY to Rs 297 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 289 crore) in line with operational performance.

Outlook

We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 3290 (earlier Rs 3135) based on 32x FY23E EPS of Rs 102.8

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.