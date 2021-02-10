MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 3290: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Torrent Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3290 in its research report dated February 09, 2021.

Broker Research
February 10, 2021 / 05:02 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals


Q3 revenues remained flattish (up 1.5% YoY) at Rs 1995 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 2072 crore) mainly due to 23.4% YoY decline in US formulations to Rs 292 crore. Domestic sales grew 6.8% YoY to Rs 930 crore. Brazil de-grew 8.5% YoY to Rs 173 crore. Germany business grew a robust 21.0% YoY to Rs 265 crore. EBITDA margins expanded 296 bps YoY to 30.4% (I-direct estimate: 30.5%) mainly due to lower other expenses amid lower travel and promotional spends. Subsequently, EBITDA grew 12.4% YoY to Rs 607 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 632 crore). PAT grew 18.3% YoY to Rs 297 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 289 crore) in line with operational performance.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 3290 (earlier Rs 3135) based on 32x FY23E EPS of Rs 102.8


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Torrent Pharmaceuticals
first published: Feb 10, 2021 05:02 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.