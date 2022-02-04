MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 2900: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2900 in its research report dated February 03, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 04, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Titan Company


    Titan Company Limited’s (consolidated) revenue grew by 32% to Rs. 10,037 crore, driven by higher festive demand for the jewellery business and strong recovery in the watches and eyewear business. Better operating leverage and product mix resulted in 324 bps y-o-y improvement in OPM to 14.4%. Jewellery business revenue grew by 37% y-o-y (excluding bullion sales), led by festive purchases in October and November. Business grew by 29% over a two-year CAGR basis. Watches and eyewear business registered 29% and 26% growth, respectively. Emergence of the third COVID wave slowed down the momentum in January. However, management is confident that momentum will improve with strong wedding season over the next four-five months. Jewellery business margins are likely to settle at 12-13% in the medium term.


    Outlook


    Strong earnings visibility and higher cash flows make Titan one of the better plays in the discretionary space. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,900.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Titan Company
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 04:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.