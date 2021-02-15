MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 1830: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1830 in its research report dated February 11, 2021.

Broker Research
February 15, 2021 / 07:41 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Titan Company


Titan is among few discretionary companies in our coverage to have reverted back to heathy sales growth. Key takeaways from Q3FY21 results: a) jewellery division posted healthy sales growth of 16% YoY with fall in grammage arrested to 14% vs. 31% decline in Q2FY21, b) demand for gold coins continues to be on higher end YoY but share QoQ falling (Q3FY21: 8%, Q3FY20: 5%, Q2FY21: 14%), c) share of studded ratio on uptrend with absolute growth of 9% YoY in Q3FY21, with wedding jewellery also seeing strong growth of 10% YoY d) watches division showed sharp improvement QoQ but still below pre-Covid levels (~88%), e) increased its ad expenditure by 72% QoQ to Rs 105 crore but still below its run-rate of Rs 150-160 crore, f) despite gross margins declining 300 bps YoY, EBITDA margins contracted mere 50 bps YoY to 11% due to stringent cost control measures. Overall 12% sales growth in Q3FY21 is ahead of management’s internal target of achieving normalcy by Q4FY21E. Revenue trajectory accelerated further in January with jewellery division seeing 28% YoY growth driven by 16% growth in studded ratio. Robust performance in challenging times reaffirms our thesis of long term market share gains for Titan.


Outlook


sustained focus on market share gains and better earnings visibility prompts us to upgrade from HOLD to BUY with a revised target price of Rs 1830 (60x FY23E EPS, previous TP: Rs 1660).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Titan Company
first published: Feb 15, 2021 07:41 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.