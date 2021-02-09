Buy The Ramco Cements; target of Rs 1000: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on The Ramco Cements

In Q3FY21, operational performance was largely in line, while net profit lagged estimates on account of a higher tax rate. Key southern markets were hit by rains which weakened demand. A couple of projects got delayed led by COVID-related challenges; Capex of Rs. 537 crore remaining for ongoing expansions. Ramco would benefit from healthy pricing discipline in South India while demand is likely to strongly rebound in FY2022, aided by capacity expansions.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on The Ramco Cements (Ramco) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,000.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.