MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1120: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1120 in its research report dated January 30, 2021.

Broker Research
February 05, 2021 / 07:08 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Tech Mahindra


Tech Mahindra’s (TechM) revenues increased 2.8% QoQ in constant currency terms (above our estimate of 1.6% QoQ in CC terms) mainly led by 4.5% QoQ growth in communication revenues and 2.7% QoQ growth in Enterprise revenues. The company also reported a healthy expansion in EBITDA margins (up 156 bps QoQ to 19.6%) mainly led by higher utilisation and gross margin expansion. The order book improved 8.1% QoQ to US$455 million.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs 1,120 (16 x PE on FY23E EPS) (earlier target price was Rs 1,105).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra
first published: Feb 5, 2021 07:08 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.