Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1120: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra’s (TechM) revenues increased 2.8% QoQ in constant currency terms (above our estimate of 1.6% QoQ in CC terms) mainly led by 4.5% QoQ growth in communication revenues and 2.7% QoQ growth in Enterprise revenues. The company also reported a healthy expansion in EBITDA margins (up 156 bps QoQ to 19.6%) mainly led by higher utilisation and gross margin expansion. The order book improved 8.1% QoQ to US$455 million.

Outlook

We maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs 1,120 (16 x PE on FY23E EPS) (earlier target price was Rs 1,105).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.