you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy TeamLease Services; target of Rs 3120: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on TeamLease Services recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3120 in its research report dated May 28, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on TeamLease Services


Revenues grew 6.5% QoQ to Rs 977.5 crore, above our 5.1% growth estimate of Rs 965.3 crore estimate. Revenues from general staffing grew 5.1% QoQ to Rs 883 crore, specialised staffing grew 24% QoQ to Rs 73 crore while HR services grew 14.4% to Rs 22 crore EBITDA margins expanded 40 bps QoQ to 2.3% and were above our 10 bps expansion and 2.0% estimate mainly due to revenue growth PAT of Rs 21.2 crore was in line with our Rs 20.2 crore estimate led by better-than-expected operating performance partly offset by lower other income.


Outlook


TeamLease Services (TLS) reported a better-than-expected operating performance in Q4FY18. Growth was broad based across business segments. With the leadership position in general staffing and favourable industry dynamics, the company is well set to grab the opportunity from rising penetration of temporary staffing in India. Consequently, we expect TLS adjusted earnings to grow robustly at 42.2% CAGR in FY18E-20E. Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on TLS with revised target price of Rs 3120/share (35x PE multiple).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 4, 2018 12:25 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #TeamLease Services

