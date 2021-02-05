Buy Team Lease; target of Rs 3290: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Team Lease

TeamLease Services’ (TLS) revenues increased 13% QoQ mainly led by 14% QoQ increase in General staffing, 2.6% QoQ increase in specialised staffing and 30.3% QoQ increase in other HR services. EBITDA margins fell 9 bps QoQ to 1.9% in Q3FY21. General staffing core to associate ratio also improved from 300 to 334.

Outlook

we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 3290 (35x PE FY23E EPS) (earlier target price was Rs 2840).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.