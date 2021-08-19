MARKET NEWS

English
Buy Tata Steel; target of Rs 1750: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Steel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1750 in its research report dated August 14, 2021.

August 19, 2021 / 01:31 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Steel


Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual steel production capacity of ~34 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). Tata Steel (TSL) is one of the world’s most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world TSL has been a part of the DJSI emerging markets Index since 2012 and has been consistently ranked among top five steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment since 2016


Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating on the stock We value TSL at Rs 1750, based on SoTP valuation


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Steel
first published: Aug 19, 2021 01:31 pm

