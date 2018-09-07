App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Motors around Rs 270, says Aditya Agarwal

We recommend traders to buy this stock at the current level of 270 with a price target of 305. A Stop loss should be placed at 254 on a closing basis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aditya Agarwal

Way2Wealth Brokers

Looking at the daily chart, Tata Motors has formed a strong base near 250 levels and is trading in a narrow range. As a result, it has formed an inverse head & shoulder pattern on the daily chart.

The said pattern will be activated if Tata Motors starts sustaining above 275. The daily Bollinger band has contracted significantly and indicates the period of low volatility.

Considering the above technical evidence, we recommend traders to buy this stock at the current level of 270 with a price target of 305. A Stop loss should be placed at 254 on a closing basis.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 01:50 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.