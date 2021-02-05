MARKET NEWS

Buy Tata Consumer Products; target of Rs 700: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Consumer Products has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated February 03, 2021.

February 05, 2021 / 07:10 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Consumer Products


Tata Consumer Products reported strong revenue growth of 23.1% led by robust growth in India beverage & India foods segment. Overall volume growth was ~7%. The sharp increase (70-80%) in tea procurement prices led the company to take aggressive price hikes in tea. In turn, this resulted in 43% growth in the India beverages segment. Still price hikes were insufficient to pass on the entire commodity price rise, which impacted India beverage segment margin by 839 bps. India food business grew 19% led by 12% volume growth. Tata Sampann & Tata Salt Lite saw 40% & 110% sales growth in Q3. International tea business & US coffee business revenue grew 7% & 6%, respectively, led by similar volumes. Gross margins contracted 574 bps but savings in employee spends, marketing spends & other overhead of 94 bps, 125 bps & 256 bps, respectively, restricted operating margins contraction by 99 bps. Operating profit increased 13.6% to Rs 361.3 crore. PAT increased 28.6% to Rs 237.4 crore led by higher operating profit & decline in tax provisioning. The company acquired 100% stake in Kottaram Agro Foods (brand Soulful) for a consideration of Rs 156 crore.


Outlook


We value TCPL at 50x FY23E earnings with revised target price of Rs 700/share (earlier Rs 605) & maintain BUY recommendation


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Consumer Products
first published: Feb 5, 2021 07:10 pm

