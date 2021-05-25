MARKET NEWS

Buy Tata Communications; target of Rs 1290: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Communications has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1290 in its research report dated April 30, 2021.

May 25, 2021 / 05:07 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Communications


Tata Communication’s Q4FY21 revenues were weak largely due to Covid related weakness in deal conversion and tapering down of UCC traffic impacting data revenues growth. Topline came in at Rs 4073 crore, down 7.4% YoY, 3.5% QoQ as data revenues (forming ~86% of revenues) declined 2.2% YoY (down 0.9% QoQ). Consolidated EBITDA came in at Rs 1015 crore, up 16.8% YoY, down 3.1% QoQ. The consequent margin was at 24.9% (up 517 bps YoY, 15 bps QoQ). Data EBITDA margin was at 27.9%, up 500 bps YoY (down 100 bps QoQ, impacted by one-off catch-up costs). PAT came in at Rs 299 crore.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with a revised SoTP target price of Rs 1290/share (vs. 1210/share earlier), as we raise our data segment target multiple to 9x EV/EBITDA vs. 8x earlier


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Communications
first published: May 25, 2021 05:07 pm

