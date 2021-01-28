MARKET NEWS

Buy Tata Communications; target of Rs 1210: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Communications has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1210 in its research report dated January 21, 2021.

Broker Research
January 28, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Communications


Tata Communication Q3FY21 revenues were weak sequentially largely due to seasonality and COVID related weakness in deal conversion impacting data revenues growth. Topline came in at Rs 4223 crore, flattish YoY & down 4% QoQ with data revenues (forming ~84% of the revenues) up 3.8% YoY (down 2.6% QoQ). Consolidated EBITDA came in at Rs 1046 crore, up 37.5% YoY with margin at 24.8% (up 678 bps YoY) but down 153 bps QoQ as Q2FY21 one-off gain of Rs 43 crore and there was also an impact of Rs 31 crore, due to timing difference of revenue & cost recognition in Voice segment. The company reported a PAT of Rs 309 crore, (up 4.3x YoY, down 20% QoQ) with beat owing to lower depreciation and tax rate


Outlook


We maintain BUY with a revised SoTP target price of Rs 1210/share, rolling over our valuations to FY23E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Communications
first published: Jan 28, 2021 05:00 pm

