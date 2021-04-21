MARKET NEWS

Buy Swaraj Engines; target of Rs 1650: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Swaraj Engines has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1650 in its research report dated April 21, 2021.

April 21, 2021
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Swaraj Engines


Swaraj Engines (SEL) reported a robust performance in Q4FY21, primarily tracking healthy wholesale tractors volume and likely inventory restocking at its key client M&M. Engine sales volume for Q4FY21 came in at 33,831 units, up 62% YoY, 8% QoQ. Sales volume for FY21 came in at an all-time high of 113,269 units, up 26% YoY amid ~20% volume growth in the tractor segment for FY21. Net sales in Q4FY21 were at Rs 305 crore with EBITDA at Rs 46.2 crore and corresponding EBITDA margins at 15.1%, up 170 bps QoQ. Margins for the quarter were supported by improvement in gross margins as well as operating leverage benefits. PAT in Q4FY21 was at Rs 32.6 crore, up 106% YoY, 30% QoQ. SEL announced a total dividend of Rs 69/share for FY21, implying dividend payout of ~90%, with EPS for FY21 at Rs 76.2/share.


Outlook


We maintain our positive stance on SEL amid a highly capital efficient business model, robust cash flow generation and overall positive farm sentiments domestically. Building in ~13/10% sales/PAT CAGR in FY21-23E we retain BUY valuing it at Rs 1650 i.e. 18x P/E on FY23E (earlier TP Rs 1710).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Swaraj Engines
first published: Apr 21, 2021 04:29 pm

