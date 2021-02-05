Buy Supreme Industries; target of Rs 2010: ICICI Direct

buy_93631531

ICICI Direct's research report on Supreme Industries

Supreme’ strong performance continued in Q3FY21 also, with reported headline numbers much ahead of our estimates. The key highlights of the result were: 1) strong demand for piping products from housing segment supported by revival in real estate demand, 2) market share gains across all product categories (9MFY21 company’s PVC resin sales volume recovery was much ahead at 96% vs. 79% recovery of industry), 3) robust demand for industrial & consumer product categories with improved product mix, 4) strong growth in value added product categories (up 33% YoY) in Q3FY21, 5) inventory gains of Rs 80 crore and saving in other costs that drove EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA margin ~17% vs. 21.8 in Q3), 6) according to management, PVC price may normalise from March 2021 onwards, 7) continues with capex plan of ~ Rs 400 crore to expand capacity in Odisha, Assam and Tamil Nadu in the next two years, 8) the management expects overall 11% volume CAGR, going forward. We build-in topline growth for FY20-23E in line with management expectation (largely driven by volume growth) along with normalised EBITDA margin, going forward

Outlook

We reiterate BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 2010 (earlier TP of Rs 1695).

