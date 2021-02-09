MARKET NEWS

Buy Sundram Fasteners; target of Rs 700: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Sundram Fasteners has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated February 04, 2021.

February 09, 2021 / 10:33 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Sundram Fasteners


We expect SFL to benefit from strong growth traction in the automotive industry with its clients well diversified across segments. Export and non-automotive segments continue to be the focus area with a strategy to de-risk business from cyclicality. We expect SFL’s earnings to grow by 86.8% in FY2022E and 42.8% in FY2023E, driven by a 25.2% revenue CAGR during FY2021E-23E and a 350-bps improvement in EBITDA margin. Stock trades at P/E multiple of 22.2x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 13.2x its FY2023E estimates.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Sundram Fasteners Limited (SFL) with a revised PT of Rs. 700, on a strong traction in business outlook and an upgrade in earnings estimates. Q3FY2021 results beat expectation on higher-than-expected demand and margin expansion.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:33 pm

