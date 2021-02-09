Buy Sundram Fasteners; target of Rs 700: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Sundram Fasteners

We expect SFL to benefit from strong growth traction in the automotive industry with its clients well diversified across segments. Export and non-automotive segments continue to be the focus area with a strategy to de-risk business from cyclicality. We expect SFL’s earnings to grow by 86.8% in FY2022E and 42.8% in FY2023E, driven by a 25.2% revenue CAGR during FY2021E-23E and a 350-bps improvement in EBITDA margin. Stock trades at P/E multiple of 22.2x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 13.2x its FY2023E estimates.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Sundram Fasteners Limited (SFL) with a revised PT of Rs. 700, on a strong traction in business outlook and an upgrade in earnings estimates. Q3FY2021 results beat expectation on higher-than-expected demand and margin expansion.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.