Buy Sun Pharma; target of Rs 740: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Sun Pharma

SUNP delivered higher-than-expected profitability on: a) better traction in Specialty portfolio/US Generics, and b) extended benefit of lower opex. Marketing efforts for the Specialty portfolio remain constrained due to COVID-19, offering scope to gain further prescription share going forward. n We raise our FY21E/FY22E/FY23E earnings estimate by 9%/7%/7%, factoring in: a) gains from marketing in the Specialty portfolio, b) market share gain/utilizing shortage opportunities in US Generics, and c) controlled operational cost due to uncertainties related to COVID-19. n We continue to value SUNP at 25x 12 months forward earnings to arrive at our target price of INR740. We remain positive due to: a) superior execution in the Specialty portfolio, b) strong ANDA pipeline, and c) outperformance in the Branded Generics segment. Maintain Buy.

Outlook

We believe SUNP’s RoE is at a trough and would improve with 22% earnings CAGR, led by 9%/7%/10% sales CAGR in DF/US/RoW and 340bp margin expansion over FY20-23E. Maintain Buy

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.