English
Buy Sumitomo Chemicals; target of Rs 360: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Sumitomo Chemicals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated February 08, 2021.

February 10, 2021 / 05:02 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Sumitomo Chemicals


Sumitomo Chemical reported topline growth of 7.2% YoY to Rs 561 crore largely led by herbicide (+21% YoY), PGR (+57% YoY), animal nutrition & environmental health segments (+41% YoY). On the other hand, revenue from insecticide (-4.3% YoY, ~39% of revenue) and metal phosphides (-4% YoY, ~10% of revenue) stayed subdued, denting the topline performance to that extent. OPM for the quarter expanded 514 bps YoY to 13.9% owing to improvement in gross margins due to a change in the product mix, leading to EBITDA growth of 70% YoY to Rs 78 crore. OPM from agrochemical business expanded 565 bps YoY to 14.5% while the same from other segments was up 277 bps YoY to 7.9%. PAT was at Rs 54.1 crore (+2274% YoY) against our estimate of Rs 58.7 crore. The bottomline growth was led by a better operational performance and lower tax outgo (24% vs. 94%).


Outlook


We value the company at 40x PER FY23E and arrive at a target price of Rs 360 (vs. Rs 335 earlier). We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sumitomo Chemicals
first published: Feb 10, 2021 05:02 pm

