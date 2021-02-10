Buy Sumitomo Chemicals; target of Rs 360: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Sumitomo Chemicals

Sumitomo Chemical reported topline growth of 7.2% YoY to Rs 561 crore largely led by herbicide (+21% YoY), PGR (+57% YoY), animal nutrition & environmental health segments (+41% YoY). On the other hand, revenue from insecticide (-4.3% YoY, ~39% of revenue) and metal phosphides (-4% YoY, ~10% of revenue) stayed subdued, denting the topline performance to that extent. OPM for the quarter expanded 514 bps YoY to 13.9% owing to improvement in gross margins due to a change in the product mix, leading to EBITDA growth of 70% YoY to Rs 78 crore. OPM from agrochemical business expanded 565 bps YoY to 14.5% while the same from other segments was up 277 bps YoY to 7.9%. PAT was at Rs 54.1 crore (+2274% YoY) against our estimate of Rs 58.7 crore. The bottomline growth was led by a better operational performance and lower tax outgo (24% vs. 94%).

Outlook

We value the company at 40x PER FY23E and arrive at a target price of Rs 360 (vs. Rs 335 earlier). We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock.

