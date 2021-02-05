MARKET NEWS

Buy Sudarshan Chemical; target of Rs 605: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Sudarshan Chemical has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 605 in its research report dated January 31, 2021.

February 05, 2021 / 07:11 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Sudarshan Chemical


Sudarshan Chemical's Q3FY21 results were higher than I-direct estimates on all fronts. Revenues grew 19.6% YoY to Rs 506.4 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 464.3 crore) led by 22.1% growth in pigment segment to Rs 477.1 crore amid revival in domestic demand and continuous traction in export markets. EBITDA margins improved 138 bps YoY to 15.7% (I-direct estimate: 15.7%) mainly due to lower other expenditure and partially offset by increase in raw material prices. PAT grew 38.4% YoY to Rs 39.2 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 34.5 crore), in line with operational performance.


Outlook


We maintain BUY recommendation with a target price of Rs 605 (24x FY23E EPS of Rs 25.2) vs. earlier target price of Rs 550.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 5, 2021 07:11 pm

