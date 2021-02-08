MARKET NEWS

Buy Sudarshan Chemical Industries; target of Rs 615: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Sudarshan Chemical Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 615 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 08, 2021 / 08:53 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Sudarshan Chemical Industries


Q3FY21 numbers were strong with better-than-expected revenue growth of 19.6% y-o-y to Rs. 506 crore led by double-digit volume growth while OPM at 15.2% was resilient and in line with estimate. Management hinted at strong demand traction for its product portfolio - coatings, plastics, and inks in domestic and exports market, which would help sustain volume growth in coming quarters. Capex of Rs. 585 crore, new launches (including yellow high-performance pigment) and a likely price hike to pass on raw material costs would drive strong growth in coming years. EBITDA/PAT set to register a CAGR of 20%/25% over FY2021E-FY2023E.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Sudarshan Chemical with a revised PT of Rs. 615, given its dominant position in pigments market, double-digit earnings growth outlook and strong RoE of 23%. At CMP, stock trades at 17.3x FY2023E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 8, 2021 08:53 pm

