Buy Strides Pharma Science; target of Rs 1020: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Strides Pharma Science

Q3FY2021 was a weak quarter for Strides on the back of weak flu season, & price erosion in US markets and one off expenses. The results missed estimates. Healthy growth in the base business and strong product launch pipeline provides ample visibility for growth of the US business. Growth prospects in other regulated markets are also likely to get better, led by new product launches, increased market share, and portfolio optimization efforts. Strong growth prospects and earnings visibility, improving balance sheet strength, and healthy return ratios would support multiple re-ratings.

Outlook

We retain Buy recommendation on Strides Pharma Sciences (Strides) with a revised PT of Rs 1,020.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.