MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Strides Pharma Science; target of Rs 1020: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Strides Pharma Science has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1020 in its research report dated February 04, 2021.

Broker Research
February 09, 2021 / 10:33 PM IST
buy_39994417

buy_39994417

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Strides Pharma Science


Q3FY2021 was a weak quarter for Strides on the back of weak flu season, & price erosion in US markets and one off expenses. The results missed estimates. Healthy growth in the base business and strong product launch pipeline provides ample visibility for growth of the US business. Growth prospects in other regulated markets are also likely to get better, led by new product launches, increased market share, and portfolio optimization efforts. Strong growth prospects and earnings visibility, improving balance sheet strength, and healthy return ratios would support multiple re-ratings.


Outlook


We retain Buy recommendation on Strides Pharma Sciences (Strides) with a revised PT of Rs 1,020.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Strides Pharma Science
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:33 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.