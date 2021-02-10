Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 410: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on State Bank of India

SBI’s asset quality picture within guidance is a positive surprise. Q3 slippages around Rs 2073 crore and new restructuring in Q3 were at Rs 18125 crore. This brings stressed assets status as on December 2020 at Rs 41000 crore within the guided Rs 60000 crore i.e. 2.5% of loans as total stress including slippages. Total provisioning for the quarter was at Rs 103420 crore, which includes Covid-19 provisioning of Rs 5885 crore. Overall Covid provision now is at Rs 12976 crore.

Outlook

We expect RoA of 0.6% and RoE at 9.5% by FY22E and scope to improve gradually. We, therefore, revise our rating from HOLD to BUY with a revised target price of Rs 410 (earlier Rs290),

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.