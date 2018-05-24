Buy State Bank of India: Equity99

Sumit Bilgaiyan

It seems worst is behind for State Bank of India. Huge provision towards loan loss, MTM treasury loss, an enhancement in the gratuity limit and arrears of wages saw SBI’s net loss widen in the Q4FY18 to Rs 7,718 crore from Rs 3,442 crore in the year-ago period.

Fresh slippages jumped to Rs 33,670 crore from Rs 9,755 crore in

the year-ago quarter. This is due to accounts in the watch list as well as those that were being resolved under the then extant instructions on resolution of stressed assets getting downgraded following implementation of the RBI’s new framework of resolution of stressed assets from February 12.

GNPAs rose to 10.91 percent of gross advances in FY18 against 9.11 percent in FY17. Total deposits increased by 4.68 percent YoY. CASA increased to 45.68 percent of domestic deposits from 44.4 percent.

SBI expects credit and deposit growth of 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively in FY19. We have a buy rating on SBI due to improved health of balance sheet and management’s confidence in driving better growth in coming quarters.

