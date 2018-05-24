App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 24, 2018 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy State Bank of India: Equity99

"We have a buy rating on SBI due to improved health of balance sheet and management’s confidence in driving better growth in coming quarters," says Sumit Bilgaiyan of Equity99.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sumit Bilgaiyan

It seems worst is behind for State Bank of India. Huge provision towards loan loss, MTM treasury loss, an enhancement in the gratuity limit and arrears of wages saw SBI’s net loss widen in the Q4FY18 to Rs 7,718 crore from Rs 3,442 crore in the year-ago period.

Fresh slippages jumped to Rs 33,670 crore from Rs 9,755 crore in

the year-ago quarter. This is due to accounts in the watch list as well as those that were being resolved under the then extant instructions on resolution of stressed assets getting downgraded following implementation of the RBI’s new framework of resolution of stressed assets from February 12.

GNPAs rose to 10.91 percent of gross advances in FY18 against 9.11 percent in FY17. Total deposits increased by 4.68 percent YoY. CASA increased to 45.68 percent of domestic deposits from 44.4 percent.

Sumit Bilgaiyan
Sumit Bilgaiyan
Founder|Equity99.com

SBI expects credit and deposit growth of 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively in FY19. We have a buy rating on SBI due to improved health of balance sheet and management’s confidence in driving better growth in coming quarters.

Disclaimer: The author is Founder of Equity99. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #SBI #State Bank of India #Stocks Views

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.