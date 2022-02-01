MARKET NEWS

    Buy Siyaram Silk Mills; target of Rs 610: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Siyaram Silk Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 610 in its research report dated January 31, 2021.

    February 01, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Siyaram Silk Mills


    Siyaram Silk Mills (SSML), a fabric and apparel manufacturer, has created a strong brand portfolio largely catering to the Tier II & III towns. Siyaram’s brand portfolio consists of reputed brands like Siyaram (flagship brand), Oxemberg, MSD and J Hampstead Over the last decade, the company has gradually expanded its fabric and garment capacities and simultaneously managed to reduce the debt/equity from 1.0x in FY12 to 0.2x in FY21


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock We value SSML at Rs 610 i.e. 15x FY23E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Siyaram Silk Mills
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 07:03 pm
