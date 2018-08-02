App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shoppers Stop; target of Rs 680: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Shoppers Stop has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 680 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on Shoppers Stop


Shoppers Stop’s (SSL) Q1FY19 adjusted revenue growth came in line, whereas EBITDA and PAT were ahead of our estimates. Key highlights: i) SSSG dipped 1.2% YoY on a high base of 19.8%, resulting in decent two-year average SSSG of 9.3% YoY; ii) improvement in the share of private label, whose contribution of 10.2% versus 8.5% in Q4FY18 shows a pickup after three quarters of decline; and iii) operational efficiencies and cost management helped SSL report EBITDA margin expansion of 182bps YoY. New management (refer to Man with mission), strategic initiatives to rejuvenate private labels, integration of SSL operations with Amazon, focus on the beauty segment and aspiration to be debt-free are encouraging. Maintain ‘BUY’.


Outlook


At CMP, the stock is trading at 12.1x FY20E EV/EBITDA. We retain 15x FY20E EV/EBITDA multiple to arrive at the TP of INR680. Maintain ‘BUY/SO’.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Read More
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 03:41 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Shoppers Stop

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.