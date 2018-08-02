Buy Shoppers Stop; target of Rs 680: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop’s (SSL) Q1FY19 adjusted revenue growth came in line, whereas EBITDA and PAT were ahead of our estimates. Key highlights: i) SSSG dipped 1.2% YoY on a high base of 19.8%, resulting in decent two-year average SSSG of 9.3% YoY; ii) improvement in the share of private label, whose contribution of 10.2% versus 8.5% in Q4FY18 shows a pickup after three quarters of decline; and iii) operational efficiencies and cost management helped SSL report EBITDA margin expansion of 182bps YoY. New management (refer to Man with mission), strategic initiatives to rejuvenate private labels, integration of SSL operations with Amazon, focus on the beauty segment and aspiration to be debt-free are encouraging. Maintain ‘BUY’.

Outlook

At CMP, the stock is trading at 12.1x FY20E EV/EBITDA. We retain 15x FY20E EV/EBITDA multiple to arrive at the TP of INR680. Maintain ‘BUY/SO’.

