May 24, 2018 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy, sell or hold: Top stock picks by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Thakkar

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Mahindra & Mahindra with stop loss at Rs 820 and target of Rs 850, a buy in Mindtree with stop loss at Rs 1020 and target of Rs 1065 and a buy also in Godrej Consumer Products with stop loss at Rs 1090 and target at Rs 1135.

The Nifty50 not only broke below its crucial support placed at 10,500 level on Wednesday but also its 50-day moving average at 10,460 which resulted in a strong bearish candle on the daily charts.

As long as Nifty50 trades below 10,500 levels, bears will remain in control and the selling pressure could take the index towards 10,350 levels on the downside, suggest experts. The next crucial support is placed at 200-DMA around 10,240.

The Nifty50 remained under pressure from the word go. It opened at 10,521 and rose marginally to hit an intraday high of 10,533. It hit an intraday low of 10,417 before closing the day 106 points lower at 10,430.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,387.57, followed by 10,344.83. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,503.27 and 10,576.23.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,684.95, down 0.36 percent on Wednesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,570.1, followed by 25,455.3. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,851.8, followed by 26,018.7.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani and Mitessh Thakkar recommends which stocks to buy, sell or hold for handsome returns

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 5650, target of Rs 5830

Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1060, target of Rs 1100

Sell Century Textiles and Industries with a stop loss of Rs 944, target of Rs 910

Sell SRF with a stop loss of Rs 1820, target of Rs 1765

Sell Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 231, target of Rs 216

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with stop loss at Rs 820 and target of Rs 850

Buy Mindtree with stop loss at Rs 1020 and target of Rs 1065

Buy Godrej Consumer Products with stop loss at Rs 1090 and target at Rs 1135

Sell LIC Housing Finance with stop loss at Rs 480 and target at Rs 465

Sell BEML with stop loss at Rs 945 and target at Rs 885

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 1087 and target of Rs 1140

Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1370 and target of Rs 1300

Sell Steel Authority of India around Rs 69-69.5 with stop loss of Rs 72 and target of Rs 64

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 252 and target of Rs 285

Sell Zee Entertainment below Rs 549.5 with stop loss of Rs 560 and target of Rs 525

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #BEML #Britannia Industries #Century Textiles and Industries #Godrej Consumer #Godrej Consumer Products #Jindal Steel & Power #LIC Housing Finance #Mahindra & Mahindra #Mindtree #Nifty #NIIT TECH #PVR #share market tips #share tips #SRF #State Bank of India #Steel Authority of India #Stock tips #stocks tips #Stocks Views #Zee Entertainment

