MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Schaeffler India; target of Rs 5900: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Schaeffler India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5900 in its research report dated February 17, 2021.

Broker Research
February 19, 2021 / 03:16 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Schaeffler India


estimates. It was yet another strong quarter, beating our earnings estimates by 17%, led by robust revenue growth and better-than-expected rise in EBITDA margins. \Given a robust outlook, we expect its earnings to grow at 38.6% CAGR from CY2020-22E, driven by a 21.4% revenue CAGR during CY2020-22E and a 240 bps improvement in EBITDA margins. The stock trades below its historical average at P/E of 28.7x and EV/EBITDA of 16.4x its CY2022E estimates.


Outlook


We retain a Buy rating on Schaeffler India Limited (SIL) with a revised PT of Rs. 5,900, led by a strong outlook for its automotive and industrial businesses, and an upgrade in earnings


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Schaeffler India #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 19, 2021 03:16 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.