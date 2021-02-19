Buy Schaeffler India; target of Rs 5900: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Schaeffler India

estimates. It was yet another strong quarter, beating our earnings estimates by 17%, led by robust revenue growth and better-than-expected rise in EBITDA margins. \Given a robust outlook, we expect its earnings to grow at 38.6% CAGR from CY2020-22E, driven by a 21.4% revenue CAGR during CY2020-22E and a 240 bps improvement in EBITDA margins. The stock trades below its historical average at P/E of 28.7x and EV/EBITDA of 16.4x its CY2022E estimates.

Outlook

We retain a Buy rating on Schaeffler India Limited (SIL) with a revised PT of Rs. 5,900, led by a strong outlook for its automotive and industrial businesses, and an upgrade in earnings

