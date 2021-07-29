Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 1250: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life (SBIL) is among most dominant players in the Indian life insurance industry with strong distribution network, parentage and operating metrics Balanced product mix with focus on opex ratio ahead of industry Strong parentage led distribution remain key catalyst

Outlook

Factoring distribution strength & diversified product mix, we retain our BUY rating on the stock We value SBIL at 3.1x FY23 EV with revised TP of Rs 1250

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

