Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 1000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on SBI Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated January 24, 2021.

January 28, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on SBI Life Insurance


SBI Life Insurance reported a mixed performance wherein premium accretion was healthy but higher actuarial liability offset investment income, led to lower than expected surplus and earnings. Premium growth remained healthy at 18% YoY to Rs 13766 crore, led by higher traction in renewal (up 24% YoY) and single premium (up 16.5% YoY). New Business Premium (NBP) witnessed moderation in growth at 9.5% YoY to Rs 5439 crore, led by flattish group business. Protection business (individual + group) continued to report strong growth at Rs 710 crore in Q3FY21 vs Rs 510 crore in Q3FY20. Proportion of total protection NBP to total NBP stood at ~13% in Q3FY21. Group savings products business remained flat YoY at Rs 1030 crore.


Outlook


We maintain our target at Rs 1000 per share, valuing the stock at ~2.6x FY23E EV. Maintain Buy rating


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #SBI Life Insurance
first published: Jan 28, 2021 05:00 pm

