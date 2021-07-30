MARKET NEWS

Buy SBI Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 1250: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on SBI Life Insurance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1250 in its research report dated July 27, 2021.

July 30, 2021 / 12:26 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on SBI Life Insurance Company


SBI Life’s NBP was slower with growth of 10% YoY led by a slower group business, while decent retail business growth of 37% YoY in NBP, APE grew by 28% YoY. On effective tax basis, SBILI is catching up toward industry players with 90bps (400bps YoY) improvement seen from FY21 to 24.1%. Margin improvement has been on good mix change mainly from continued protection (best growth amongst listed players – 62% YoY in NBP & 86% in APE). COVID claims & reserving of Rs4.4bn (incl. Rs1.8bn of Q4FY22) is near to industry trends with benefits reaped from mortality changes done in FY21. SBILI has underperformed peers with valuations lowest in the sector and we believe gradual margin improvement, better cost metrics and growth prospects (strong distribution) will help catch up on valuations.


Outlook


Retain BUY with revised TP of Rs1,250 (from Rs1,150) based on 2.5x Sep-23 (rolled over from Mar-23). 


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #SBI Life Insurance Company
first published: Jul 30, 2021 12:26 pm

